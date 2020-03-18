Batwoman: The Kanes Bury the Truth in "Through the Looking Glass" Photos

The CW has released a batch of photos for "Through the Looking Glass", the upcoming sixteenth episode of Batwoman's debut season. The episode hints at a new status quo for quite a lot of the Kane family, after Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) was driven to kill August Cartwright (John Emmet Tracy) for the harm he caused Elizabeth Kane/Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and their family. Now that Kate, Alice, and Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) have been reunited under these dangerous circumstances, it sounds like the family dynamics will shift, especially now that they have to break Mouse (Sam Littlefield) out of Arkham Asylum.

"What happens with Kate [killing August], Alice has believed all along that, had Kate been put it in the same position, she would have done the exact same thing that Alice would've done," Skarsten told ComicBook.com about the most recent episode. "So there's this vindication for her, but it very much goes in line with what she's believed this whole time. One thing I really liked about this episode was her moments with Jacob, because that has been a really complicated relationship for them. I think that relationship has changed a little bit by this episode going forward. Inevitably, her relationship with Kate has also changed. I do think this is a turning point for Alice and for all the characters, because going forward from this, which the audience will see, their trajectories, their goals, and all of those things shift."

"Alice finds herself in a very different environment going forward. She finds herself some new enemies and some new allies," Skarsten continued. "I had a particularly fun time filming her interactions with some new characters in this new environment. You see this more playful side of Alice, outside of her interactions with her family only. That was really fun for me to do. Then, from there, we're going to see Alice start to get really dark. That's just about all I can tease."

You can check out the synopsis for "Through The Looking Glass" below!

"FACING THE PAST – Kate (Ruby Rose) begins to question her instincts and Luke (Camrus Johnson) gets upsetting news. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) seeks her sister’s help with a special task.

Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Through the Looking Glass" will air on March 22nd.