Stargirl: First Look at Doctor Mid-Nite Costume Revealed

The DC TV world is getting a major update in a matter of months, with the debut of Stargirl on both The CW and DC Universe. The live-action series is set to bring to life a completely new take on the Justice Society of America, and now we have a look at one of its key members. Laura Jean Shannon, who serves as a Specialty Costume Designer on the series, recently took to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes photos. In it, fans can get a pretty good look at the "Golden Era" Doctor Mid-Nite, who will be portrayed by Haunting of Hill House star Henry Thomas.

Also known as the introspective surgeon Dr. Charles McNider, Dr. Mid-Nite is a brilliant and forward-thinking medical pioneer, and a founding member of the JSA. With his trusty owl, he acts as the team’s resident doctor and detective. The character previously appeared in Season 2 of Legends of Tomorrow, in which he was played by Kwesi Ameyaw.

While audiences briefly saw another take on Doctor Mid-Nite in Stargirl's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" cameo - which showed Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and several other young superheroes - this provides the best look yet at how the iconic version of the character will look in the series.

Stargirl also stars Amy Smart, Luke Wilson, Joel McHale, Lou Ferigno Jr., Brian Stapf, Anjelika Washington, Yvette Monreal, and Christopher James Baker. The series is set to debut commercial-free on DC Universe, before airing on The CW days later.

"It’s cool; it’s going to take the Stars and STRIPE comic, the Justice Society comic, and merge it into one thing." executive producer and Stargirl co-creator Geoff Johns revealed in an interview in 2018. "And tonally, it’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer along with the [comic] books. We’re bringing a lot of the legacy stuff into it, a lot of the stuff James Robinson did with the Justice Society. I love all of that, his JSA: The Golden Age series, launching the [1999 series] JSA… I’ve always wanted to do a series based on Stars and STRIPE, so it’s really exciting."

"It’s a story about a combined family, and a young girl in school," Johns explained. "It takes place in high school; I don’t think we see a lot of superhero shows in high schools… I’m not sure there is another superhero show that takes place in high school; I love that, you know? There’s going to be good guys and bad guys. It’s going to be a lot of fun."

Stargirl will premiere Monday, May 18th on DC Universe, and Tuesday, May 19th on The CW.

