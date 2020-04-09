The Batman: Bruce Wayne's Origin Will Be Tied to the Corruption of Gotham City

✖

Batman is one of the most iconic characters in the history of comics. The Dark Knight has been adapted from the pages of DC Comics to TV screens and movie theaters for more than a dozen titles. Still, Bruce Wayne is ready for yet another reboot under the control of War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves. Reeves has developed quite a bit of trust with his fans, originally becoming a fan-favorite with Cloverfield, before a first look at Robert Pattinson as his Batman stirred up some buzz. While he is currently promoting his Tales From the Loop series for Amazon, it is inevitable that Reeves will be asked about his The Batman movie currently set for release in June of 2021.

While the film will be an origin story for Pattinson's version of Bruce Wayne, it will be closely tied to the city in which he operates. “There’s something in there that feels very psychological, very emotional, and it felt like there was a way of exploring that along with the corruption in this place, Gotham," Reeves explained to Nerdist. "That feels very current. I think it always does. There’s almost no time when you can’t do a story about corruption. But today, it still seems incredibly resonant and maybe, from my perspective, maybe more so than maybe at other time.”

Reeves has long promised his intimate and personal approach to Batman will be portrayed in this movie. “I’m going to pitch the version of Batman that I would do, which is going to have a humanist bent. And who knows if they’ll have any interest? If they don’t, then I won’t do it. And that’ll be okay,” Reeves said. “I was really lucky that they said yes.”

Among that pitch was te importance of the very human approach to the character. In a crowded history of live-action Batman content, Reeves' take is shaping up to be unique by being very much his own. “It’s not even like that’s an approach that I take, like it’s some kind of idea of, ‘Wouldn’t it be great?’" he explained. "It’s sort of the only thing that allows me to understand how to do it. I can only understand where the camera goes and how to talk about the story, how to write the story, how to talk to the actors, if I understand emotionally what it is I have to do. Otherwise I’d be lost."

Although production on The Batman has been temporarily suspended, the film is still dated for June 25, 2021.

