Batman v Superman Is Still Canon in Wonder Woman 1984

The continuity of the DC movie universe has become a twisted mess of a knot. Zack Snyder started off with a clear vision for where he wanted to go, but after Warner Bros. disrupted his plans for the Justice League saga, we've been left with a broken chain of ideas that have flowed into solo films like Aquaman and Wonder Woman. The latter franchise is straddling particularly troublesome ground, as the story of Gal Gadot's Diana Prince / Wonder Woman is inexorably tied to Henry Cavill's Superman and Ben Affleck's Batman. As a new interview confirms, those ties won't be cut in the Wonder Woman 1984 sequel:

According to #Empire, #BatmanvSuperman is still canon in #WW84, and #Diana works at the #SmithsonianMuseum to keep track of any dangerous or mystical items, and lives in the #Watergate complex, where she has a view in any direction of Washington and can monitor the US government. pic.twitter.com/yXxXFNmNXw — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) April 16, 2020

While this is a nice "win' for fans of Batman v Superman (especially the Ultimate Edition cut), it's also a major continued problem for the DC movie franchise. Ben Affleck is done with being Batman, and it's been years since Warner Bros. announcing anything about Henry Cavill and the Superman franchise, one way or the other. Wonder Woman 1984 has the cushion of being set decades in the past, but the franchise can't avoid the question of Diana's adventures in modern times, forever. Eventually the Wonder Woman we saw in Justice League has to move forward - same with Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Ezra Miller's Flash, who both have upcoming films. At that point, the Affleck Batman and Cavil Superman will need to be accounted for.

Even if we get over that hurdle, new DC films recognizing Batman v Superman as canon still leaves that major "Knightmare" Flash time travel plotline dangling over the franchise. Not sure that will ever get resolved.

Wonder Woman 1984 has been moved from June to August 14th, due ot the Coronavirus Pandemic.

