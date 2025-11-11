Absolute Aquaman is Coming to DC Comics, But is There Really Room for Him?

The most glaring omission from DC Comics is going to be coming to the Absolute Universe, but are we positive there’s space? For those who haven’t been keeping up with DC Comics’ Absolute imprint, it’s been a year since the line started, and it’s safe to say that the line has been an outstanding success. From Absolute Batman’s brutal fights against living monsters like Bane to the psychedelic weirdness of Absolute Martian Manhunter, fans everywhere at taking to this overhaul of the DC Universe. And yet, hardcore DC Comics fans can’t help but feel like something’s missing.

And something is. Despite six of the seven founding Justice League members having a title set in the Absolute Universe, there’s been no hint of an Absolute Aquaman. To be fair, when the line started, it was contained to only three titles. Then the line doubled back in spring. Now we have two more official titles coming next year, not to mention new Absolute heroes popping up in existing books. Aquaman, however, is nowhere to be seen. But a few words from one creator is giving fans of the ocean king hope that an Absolute equivalent is around the corner.

Yes, the Absolute Universe is Getting Aquaman

While there’s been mostly silence on the idea of an Absolute Aquaman, fans finally heard word that it was actually a real possibility. Kelly Thompson, writer of Absolute Wonder Woman, participated in an interview with Splash Pages Comic Book Club to discuss her series. During the conversation, the idea of Aquaman in the Absolute Universe came up and Thompson revealed that people are “for sure talking about it”. She even said that DC Comics wouldn’t have let her put the Trident of Poseidon in Absolute Wonder Woman if that wasn’t something DC was considering.

For those who haven’t been reading Absolute Wonder Woman, the most recent arc saw Diana in search of her Amazon sisters, ending up in Area 41, a secret detainment center for supernatural beings. She ran afoul of Clea, an Atlantean prisoner who ruled Area 41’s mystical labyrinth. Diana also found the Trident of Poseidon in Area 41, a living water weapon. Wonder Woman used the Trident to help Clea and her Men-Fish escape, allowing them to seek out whatever was left of their Atlantean home.

Now, before anyone gets too excited, Thompson did say that she couldn’t confirm that Aquaman was coming, either by popping up in another character’s book or appearing in his own series. But she did claim that Aquaman is a part of the larger conversation of the Absolute Universe. Granted, it’s not the official go-ahead readers were waiting for, but it is the biggest lead on an Absolute Aquaman that fans have had in a while. Now everywhere online, fans are eagerly speculating about what’s going to happen with Absolute Aquaman and how long it’ll take to see him.

Is Now the Right Time for DC’s Absolute Line to Have an Aquaman Series?

I’ve been hoping for an Absolute Aquaman book myself for a while, but I do understand why DC Comics has held back on getting one out. It was only back in January that we got a new Aquaman ongoing title, and, frankly, Aquaman has rarely been the type to have multiple series at once. The last I can recall is Aquaman and the Others tying into the New 52 Aquaman comic, but even that didn’t last a full 12 issues. But it’s not just a matter of Aquaman being able to hold down a second book.

One of the best things that the Absolute Universe has going for it is its smaller, leaner approach. DC Comics has been very careful not to push the line too much and flood the market with too much content. It took half a year to go from three books to six, and we still don’t have confirmed release dates for the next two miniseries, Absolute Green Arrow and Absolute Catwoman. I think that’s been a great approach as it keeps the line feeling fresh without being overwhelming for new and old readers.

I want to see an Absolute Aquaman book, but I don’t think DC Comics needs to rush into it yet. Does Aquaman deserve an Absolute series? I think it’d be incredibly weird to make him the only founding Justice League member without one. But DC should hold back until it has an incredibly solid pitch for him. The Absolute Universe has built up a lot of goodwill among fans, and it doesn’t do anyone any good to rush out a book for Aquaman. But when they find the right angle, DC Comics absolutely needs to give Aquaman his due.

