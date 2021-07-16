First Look At DC's New Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld Graphic Novel

DC's middle-grade line of graphic novels is one of the gems of DC's lineup and now a new graphic novel is heading back to Gemworld in the upcoming Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld. Authors Shannon and Dean Hale return to DC for this reimagining of the young hero's story for a new generation. The Hales previously penned another, beloved DC middle-grade graphic novel, Diana, Princess of the Amazons. Amethyst: Princess of Gemworld is illustrated and colored by Asiah Fulmore, with the beautiful art bringing this new, magical adventure for Princess Amaya to life.

In the story, Princess Amaya's magical prank goes awry prompting her parents to ground her and send her to earth to spend some time there and gain a bit of perspective. However, her one-week punishment ends up lasting for three years during which Amy, as she's now called, has settled into life there. When she's returned to Gemworld, she has to readjust to the life she left behind as well as her magical destiny.

This new graphic novel is a fresh reimagining of the character, Amethyst, who was first created by Dan Mishkin, Gary Cohn, and Ernie Ernie Colón in 1983. In her original story, Amy Winston discovers that she's actually Princess Amethyst of a magical dimension, Gemworld, sent to Earth for safety after the death of her parents. The character underwent a number of changes over the years and most recently, Amethyst appeared in a six-issue 2020 series under the Wonder Comics banner, Amethyst by writer-artist Amy Reeder.