‘Aquaman’ Director Gives ‘Shazam!’ Director Advice on Fan Noise and Distractions

Director David F. Sandberg is drawing some ire from DC Comics fans over a new Shazam! trailer, or rather a lack thereof. But he’s getting some advice from fellow director James Wan, who had to deal with critics of his own during the lead up to Aquaman.

After Sandberg explained why he enjoys trolling cranky fans demanding another trailer for the upcoming superhero film, Wan chimed in with a response detailing his own experiences with fans and their expectations.

(When the trailers/extended one finally arrived, everyone was like, “Oh, now you’re showing too much…We’ve seen the whole movie.” lol)@ponysmasher Best thing you can do is ignore all the noise and distraction, and focus on your project and do your best. That’s all you can do. — James Wan (@creepypuppet) February 20, 2019

Despite all of the fan speculation, Aquaman was a smashing success for DC Comics and Warner Bros., becoming their highest-grossing superhero movie of all time and the first billion dollar flick since The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey premiered in theaters in 2012.

The success of Aquaman has Warner Bros. eager to return under the sea, with development of a sequel underway while possibility of spinoff movies are being discussed. Wan himself downplayed whether or not the spinoffs will happen, but did explain that he’d like to see the Kingdoms of Atlantis continued to be fleshed out on the big screen.

However, while he’s currently in negotiations to return for a potential sequel, Wan told ComicBook.com last year that he’s unsure if he would want to make Aquaman 2.

“I mean, liking the people I work with goes a long way,” said Wan. “That was the reason why I came back when I did Insidious 2. But it’s a weird one for me, because I actually don’t know what I want to do next for the first time in my career. I felt like Aquaman ticked a lot of boxes for me. I want to do another action movie after Furious 7, I wanted to do a world creation film, and I wanted to do a superhero movie, and Aquaman literally ticked all of those boxes for me.

“And so right now, I’m in that sort of place of like do I kind of go back and do a smaller movie maybe as my next one, something a bit more intimate,” Wan added. “Or if I can do a personal movie, but maybe it’s on a bigger scale. I’m not sure at this point.”

Aquaman is now playing in theaters.

