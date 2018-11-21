Final ‘Aquaman’ Trailer Released

Aquaman swims into theaters in just over a month and to celebrate its pending release, Warner Bros. and DC have released the final trailer for James Wan and Jason Momoa‘s feature film.

The arrival of the new trailer, which you can watch above, also comes with the ability to purchase tickets from Fandango ahead of time. As of now, pre-sales for Aquaman are live, and you can click here to go ahead and get your tickets before opening weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the trailer, like in several other promos for the movie that have been released, Arthur Curry (Momoa) struggles to figure out whether he belongs more with his father’s people on land, or his mother’s kingdom in Atlantis. As Mera (Amber Heard) tries to show him, perhaps he needs to be a part of both.

Although this is Aquaman’s first solo movie, the character had a substantial role in 2017’s Justice League. Earlier this year, director James Wan told ComicBook.com about how he planned to incorporate the story that Momoa’s character told in that film, while still keeping true to his own vision.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan said. “After Furious 7 and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious 7, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again. So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters. Even though Jason has somewhat been established Justice League, I wanted to bring his character into this, basically, fresh in a lot of ways.

“So it was important for me to obviously pay a respect to where he was left off in [Justice League], but then allow me the freedom to take him to where I want to take him at the end of the movie. My hero goes on this hero’s journey to become someone very different than where he started. That was something that was very important for me. But the movie I want to make, that I was allowed that freedom to do that.”

What do you think of the new Aquaman trailer? Have you bought your tickets yet? Let us know in the comments!

Aquaman is set to hit theaters on December 21st, with Amazon Prime offering subscribers a chance to see the movie nearly one week earlier, on December 15th.