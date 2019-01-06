‘Aquaman’ Passes ‘Batman v Superman’ to Become Highest Grossing DCEU Film Worldwide

It’s another big weekend for Aquaman, with the DC Comics movie once again being the reigning champ at the domestic box office.

This latest weekend puts it one step closer to supplanting Christopher Nolan’s series of Batman films — but it also cements its status as the most profitable production in the DCEU era of movies.

Aquaman‘s latest box office results put the James Wan film at $887.6 million worldwide, finally passing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice at $873.6 million. This makes it top grossing film in the current era, and giving Wan the title of highest grossing director for Warner Bros. current crop of DC Films (counting the singular totals of films, of course).

Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman was previously the top earner for the current shared universe of DC Comics superhero movies. Snyder also claims the two lowest-grossing films in the franchise with Man of Steel and Justice League respectively. David Ayer’s Suicide Squad is the fourth-highest grossing film, while Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman comes in third.

Aquaman has already surpassed Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises at the international box office, making it the most profitable DC Comics and Warner Bros. film of all time in the international markets. But at just under $900 million, it still has a ways to go until it becomes the most successful DC Comics-based movie in the world.

Despite all of the financial success, James Wan still is unhappy with the recognition the film has received for the contributions made by the talented visual effects crew. Upon realizing that Aquaman was not on the Academy’s shortlist for visual effects Oscar awards, Wan voiced his displeasure on Facebook while addressing VFX supervisor Kevin McIlwain.

“Kelvin, you and your department are the unsung heroes of this film,” Wan wrote. “The fact that your VFX peers in the Academy aren’t recognizing or appreciating what we/you’ve all contributed to the film and cinema is a f**king disgrace.”

McIlwain, to his credit, pointed out the crowded field and the flawed selection process of the Academy.

“I’m with you James. It was a complete shock to everyone that we are not in the final 10 films that will be presenting at the Academy VFX Bake-off. The selection process is very flawed in my opinion and too open to influence,” McIlwain wrote.

Fans can still see the amazing effects of Aquaman (and contribute to its box office total) by seeing the film, in theaters now.