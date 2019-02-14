‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Goes Viral by Breaking Up Wife and Husband

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa doesn’t just steal scenes, he steals photo opps, too.

It all started when a fan wanted a photo with Momoa alone at Denver Comic Con last weekend, but her husband wasn’t exactly thrilled about the idea. Redditor “twoforjoy” posted that when she told her husband that she wanted a photo alone with the Aquaman star, he responded that he wasn’t comfortable with it. However, when Momoa heard this he a response that makes for what might just be the best con photo ever.

As you can see, Momoa made the best of the situation by playfully pushing the husband out of the photo and then went one step further and even signed his name over the man’s face, clearly having a bit of fun with the situation.

“He was all about it,” the woman pictured explained. “When he saw the print-out to sign it, he said, ‘This is f***ing amazing.”

Of course, this isn’t the first con-related instance where Momoa has had a great sense of humor about photos. Back in January, The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder shared a photo to Instagram of himself sitting on Momoa’s lap while Momoa looked like he was having the time of his life while the pair were on a plane to Wizard World New Orleans. One of Momoa’s own posts about the experience revealed that while he was bummed that Stan Lee wasn’t joining them on the flight, he was straight up fan-girling about Somerhalder.

As for this hilarious viral photo with the fan, the original poster went on to explain that her husband’s initial issue with the situation wasn’t that he didn’t want his life alone with Momoa per se, but that he was thinking about the budget. Photo opps at conventions can be pricey.

“He insists that I correct myself because apparently the reason is that he didn’t want to spend that kind of money on a picture he couldn’t be in,” she wrote.

Given how well it turned out and the notoriety it’s gained? We think he sees it as money well spent now, though another Redditor had a different idea.

“He just wanted Jason Momoa to touch is face. Checkmate.”

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21, 2018.