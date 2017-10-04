Justice League: Aquaman Character Poster Released

The good news just keeps coming! The focus is on Aquaman today, as Warner Bros. has just released an Aquaman character poster for the Justice League movie.

Earlier this morning, a teaser for the new Justice League trailer was released, and it was all about the Atlantean King. Jason Momoa‘s take on the character was front and center, and now he has his own poster.

The new poster is the first time Aquaman is seen in his full armor, which is something fans have been waiting for. Since the take on his character is vastly different than anything seen in the comics, it’s been a topic of conversation for quite a while.

The studio delivered, as this armor seems to find the balance between the light tone of comics, and the serious tone of reality. This is definitely a fine line to balance, and Aquaman toes it well.

For a full look at the new poster, head to the gallery below!

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017, while The Batman lands sometime in 2018.

