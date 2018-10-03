New ‘Aquaman’ Movie BTS Photos Revealed

Aquaman promises to take viewers on a one-of-a-kind trip under the sea, and now we have a new look at how that will come together.

Two new behind-the-scenes photos from Aquaman have made the rounds online, which appear to be scanned from some sort of magazine spread. The first shows stars Jason Momoa and Amber Heard sitting on a cave set with director James Wan, while the second shows the pair of actors filming on a street.

Momoa and Heard’s adventure as Arthur Curry/Aquaman and Mera is expected to have a pretty wide scope, which the film’s star has been pretty excited about.

“It’s unbelievable where we start in this movie, and where we end up,” Momoa explained in an interview last year. “Right now, I’m [filming] all the end stuff and it’s pretty insane. I hate comparing things, but when I watch Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, you see all these amazing worlds and the places they go, and you watch Star Wars and they do battles in space. Well, what do you think is going to happen underwater? There are so many cool worlds we’re going to, and my character definitely goes on a big adventure and you travel the world with him.”

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan told ComicBook.com during a visit to the film’s editing bay. “After Furious Seven and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious Seven, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again. So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters.”

“Even though Jason [Momoa] has somewhat been established Justice League, I wanted to bring his character into this, basically, fresh in a lot of ways.” Wan continued. “So it was important for me to obviously pay a respect to where he was left off in [Justice League], but then allow me the freedom to take him to where I want to take him at the end of the movie. My hero goes on this hero’s journey to become someone very different than where he started. That was something that was very important for me. But the movie I want to make, that I was allowed that freedom to do that.”

Aquaman will be released on December 21st. It will be followed by Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019, and Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020.