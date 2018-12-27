New ‘Aquaman’ BTS Photos Show the Detail of Orm’s Costume

Fans can currently see Aquaman in all its glory on the big screen, but a series of new behind-the-scenes photos highlight one of the film’s many costumes.

A few new photos from the film’s “Making Of” book have made their way online, which showcase Orm (Patrick Wilson) in his gladiator gear. You can check them out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Slightly better quality of the first one plus royal Mera pic.twitter.com/DHCESFZKH4 — Ben (@Benortuno) December 26, 2018

As fans who have seen Aquaman already know, Orm presents a very particular kind of antagonist in the DC Extended Universe, one who has already been deemed as not entirely being in the wrong.

“He’s kind of an eco-warrior,” Wilson said in a previous interview. “He’s got a very clear gripe with the surface world, which has been polluting his oceans for centuries. And that’s something for me — I’m sure for you too — that’s very easy to understand. If somebody was just constantly polluting our air and ruining how we lived…”

“It’s so rooted in the environment and that’s what Orm hates,” director James Wan echoed. “He hates how we treat one another, treat the planet with so little regard. And the idea here is that all the crap from the surface world literally rolls down to him and his people. And he’s just sick of it.”

And while it’s currently unclear if Orm could play a role in the currently-hypothetical Aquaman sequel, the film’s ending certainly opens up the possibility of that happening.

“I definitely have an opinion,” Jason Momoa, who stars as Aquaman‘s titular character, explained last October. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome…But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2.”

What do you think of these new looks at Orm’s costume in Aquaman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.