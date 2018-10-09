New ‘Aquaman’ Trailer Released

Warner Bros. has made a habit of using the popular comic cons to release new details and trailers for their upcoming projects. Months after the first trailer debuted at San Diego, fans finally have another look at Jason Momoa‘s new movie Aquaman.

Momoa and director James Wan kicked of New York Comic Con with a brand new poster for the upcoming movie, and now they’re celebrating Day 2 of the event with the second trailer for Aquaman. Take a look in the video player above!

The movie is the next installment in DC Comics and Warner Bros. struggling superhero universe, which lost some momentum after the release of Justice League. But the studio has renewed its focus to give filmmakers more freedom to make the movies they want.

Wan spoke to ComicBook.com about how this movie will follow up Justice League, but will distinctly be his own isolated film.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan said. “After Furious Seven and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious Seven, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again.

“So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters. Even though Jason [Momoa] has somewhat been established Justice League, I wanted to bring his character into this, basically, fresh in a lot of ways. So it was important for me to obviously pay a respect to where he was left off in [Justice League], but then allow me the freedom to take him to where I want to take him at the end of the movie. My hero goes on this hero’s journey to become someone very different than where he started. That was something that was very important for me. But the movie I want to make, that I was allowed that freedom to do that.”

Wan has had huge success with starting franchises in the cases of The Conjuring and Saw, and has no problem directing big budget action films as evidenced by his popular installment in The Fast and the Furious franchise.

But now he gets to tackle the rightful King of Atlantis, and fans will get to see how his first comic book movie turns out when Aquaman premieres in theaters on December 21st.