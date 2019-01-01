‘Aquaman’ Wins New Year’s Eve At Box Office, Closes Year Near $200 Million Domestic

Aquaman continued to bring in money on New Year’s Eve and is sailing towards $200 million at the domestic box office

Warner Bros’ Aquaman brought in another $10.1 million domestically on Monday, bringing it to $199.6 million overall stateside (via Exhibitor Relations Co.). That means it is just about ready to join the top 10 films released in 2018, putting it in competition with films like Venom ($213 million), Solo: A Star Wars Story ($213 million), Ant-Man and The Wasp ($216 million), and Mission: Impossible – Fallout ($220 million).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“AQUAMAN closed out the year w/ $10.1M on Monday, $199.6M total and now prepares to sail into the Top 10 of films released in 2018 as 2019 rolls on. VENOM ($213M) SOLO ($213M) ANT-MAN & THE WASP ($216M) M:I – FALLOUT ($220M).”

AQUAMAN closed out the year w/ $10.1M on Monday, $199.6M total and now prepares to sail into the Top 10 of films released in 2018 as 2019 rolls on. VENOM ($213M) SOLO ($213M) ANT-MAN & THE WASP ($216M) M:I – FALLOUT ($220M) — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) January 1, 2019

Aquaman has only been in theaters for a week and a half, so if it has some legs it could very well cross the $300 million mark. If it does that would put it at the #6 spot on the 2018 Domestic Box Office list (via Box Office Mojo), passing Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch ($265 million). It remains to be seen if it can surpass films like Deadpool 2 (#5 with $318 million) or Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (#4 with $416 million), and films like Incredibles 2 ($608 million), Avengers: Infinity War ($678 million), and Black Panther ($700 million) are probably out of its reach.

On the worldwide front that is a different story though. Aquaman already sits in the #7 spot with $751 million worldwide, surpassing Deadpool 2 ($735 million), Ant-Man and The Wasp ($622.7 million), and Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch ($469.4 million). It’s not very far from surpassing Mission: Impossible – Fallout either ($791 million), and could very well also surpass Venom ($855.2 million). The top four billion club is a lofty goal, but we’re not going to write it off just yet.

At this point, Aquaman could also very well surpass Wonder Woman, which brought in $821 million worldwide. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see, but this is certainly not a bad start to be sure.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman is in theaters now.

Will Aquaman hit $300 million domestically? Let us know in the comments!