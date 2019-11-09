Arrow Reveals Major Ally Betrays Oliver Before Crisis on Infinite Earths

A Crisis is hovering closer and closer over Team Arrow’s heads. It looks like the team won’t know who to trust as the big crossover event creeps nearer. The CW released the official synopsis for the sixth episode of the final season. “Reset” will cover a moment of double-crossing as Lyla, leader of A.R.G.U.S. and John Diggle’s wife, places the hero in a truly harrowing position. Oliver will have to find his way out of this one, but has he been in a scrape like this before. The first episodes of the final season have been nothing short of great fun. Arrow has really found its stride as it nears the finish line. The CW staple has been operating like a program that is sure of itself, the world that it has created, and the characters that live in it. (Well, the ones who are still living in it… Sorry people of Earth-2!) Things are only going to get more intense as the road to Crisis ends and the real fireworks start this winter.

Adding to the drama of “Reset is the fact that David Ramsey will be the one behind the camera for this adventure. He’s back in the saddle and looking forward to exploring the opportunity of directing again. The final season has played like a reflection on the series as a whole, and Arrow has definitely benefitted from that approach. Before the season got started, the Spartan actor was asked about his favorite episode so far. Ramsey decided to take things back to the beginning with his selection. He felt that the pilot episode helped shape the hit that Arrow proved itself to be.

“For me, it’s just the pilot in terms of the shows. Marc [Guggenheim] said, when I first met these guys, Diggle doesn’t have much to do in the pilot, but he becomes very integral to the story,” Ramsey shared, “I just remember shooting on the island, and David Nutter, who was our great pilot director, seemed to have been the only one that had the foreshadowing knowledge that this was going to be a hit… So we were still trying to find it in that pilot, obviously. So I think that kind of stands out.”

Here’s the episode description for “Reset”:

YOU CAN’T FIGHT YOUR FATE – After being double-crossed by Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson), Oliver (Stephen Amell) finds himself facing a life or death situation that seems very familiar. Laurel (Katie Cassidy) has the opportunity to make amends with the past. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Onalee Hunter Hughes & Maya Houston (#806).

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9pm on The CW.