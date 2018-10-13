Stephen Amell Says ‘Elseworlds’ Arrowverse Crossover Is Best Ever by a Large Margin

After seven years and six series on The CW (with a seventh show on the way), the DC Comics Arrowverse is expanding in a major way.

Ever since the launch of the first Arrow spinoff CW’s The Flash, the superhero crossover has been a staple for the shows. And it looks like the upcoming Elseworlds event could be the biggest yet.

Arrow star Stephen Amell spoke about the crossover in a recent question and answer session with his Facebook fans, teasing the scope of the series that will introduce Batwoman to the Arrowverse.

“The crossover is fucking bananas. It’s crazy… I think that this will be the best crossover event that we do. And not just the best but the best by a really, really wide margin. And I think that last year was fantastic,” Amell began.

“Crisis on Earth X, I think that’s what it was called, that was pretty crazy and getting to play doppelgängers was pretty crazy,” he said. “When Greg Berlanti first talked to me about why he wanted to do crossovers, it was because it’s for the fans. It’s so people can watch characters and scenarios that combine their favorite things on TV or introduce them to new things on TV. But you also get this license to do things that we could never do in the vacuum — especially on Arrow — that we can never do in the vacuum of just our show.”

The actor added that fans can expect to learn a lot more about Elseworlds in the coming days, which is set to serve as the launching pad for Ruby Rose’s new role as Batwoman.

“I know that we have some crossover surprises and some things that are going to hit the media. It was supposed later during this week, but now I think it’s going to be early next week,” Amell said, teasing some major revelations. “I had the coolest day yesterday on set because … I was very, very happy and excited for David Ramsey. And on the other hand I saw something with my own two eyes standing right in front of me that I just never thought I’d see.”

Amell was excited about his week, saying he filmed one of his favorite moments in the history of his Arrowverse. He’s certainly raising the bar for what fans should expect, and we’ll all get to enjoy it when the Elseworlds crossover airs.

Arrow premieres on The CW on Monday, October 15th.