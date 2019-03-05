‘Arrow’: Felicity Confirmed to Be Pregnant in “Brothers and Sisters”

While the most recent epiode of Arrow left few doubts, tonight’s episode, titled “Brothers and Sisters,” made explicit that Felicity Smoak is pregnant — presumably with Mia, the character played by Katherine McNamara in the 2040 flash-forward story.

The revelation was made to Oliver in the last couple of minutes of tonight’s episode, surprising basically only him since the audience has had more than enough clues to put it all together for about a month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spoilers ahead for “Brothers and Sisters,” tonight’s episode of Arrow.

In the future story, the dialogue between William and his half-sister seems to confirm that the two never met, and there is a strong implication that Oliver may have been gone the whole time. This syncs up with popular fan theories suggesting that he may die in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

The episode also dealt with Felicity struggling between maintaining her humanity and protecting her family as it pertained to finally putting

During an interview last year, Emily Bett Rickards (who plays Felicity) said that she didn’t want to see Felicity get pregnant right away — and revealed some of the backlash she got about it.

“I did say that, and I regretted saying that right afterwards because I got some hate,” Rickards said. “I said that just because I didn’t want her to revolve around just being in this relationship. That’s why.”

Before that, Rickards had told TV Guide something similar, though at that time she framed it as wanting to see Felicity deal with villains and other challenges more than pregnancy.

“I don’t know if I would be interested in exploring that storyline right now with Felicity,” Rickards said at the time. “I feel like she deserves a little something more than that, and I don’t want that to be taken the wrong way. I’d just be interested in seeing her, I don’t know, like, deal with a villain face-to-face for a consistent number of episodes.”

That happened several times this season, including in tonight’s episode, when she went toe to toe with Ricardo Diaz and proclaimed that she was stronger than him, while secretly pregnant.

And with the end of the series rumored to be lingering on the horizon, it seems like Rickards and the writers have found a way to balance those needs.

Arrow airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episode of Black Lightning on The CW.