Arrow Final Season Costume Revealed

When Arrow returns this fall it will truly be the beginning of the end. The CW series that launched the Arrowverse comes to an end after a ten-episode Season 8, but just because it’s a final season doesn’t mean there won’t be things that are fresh and new — including the Emerald Archer’s suit. Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con this week, Entertainment Weekly revealed the brand new suit Oliver Queen’s hero will wear for the final season.

As you can see in the photo below, the Season 8 suit is getting back to basics in a sense with a strong throw-back to the Season 1 suit with more upgraded, stylized elements. Most notably, the suit appears to be less leather-based than its Season 7 iteration and the hood in particular is back to being fabric-based. Details on the shoulders look like fresh takes on the shoulders from Season 1 for an overall effect that is both nostalgic and new.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oliver’s Green Arrow getting a new suit is somewhat par for the course. Over the course of the series, each season has seen the hero get a new and improved suit each season so it’s no surprise to get a new one for the final run. It’s also not really a surprise that it has such a throwback feel as it definitely has a very “full circle” sense about it. It’s also interesting to look at in context of the final season premiere’s title which was revealed last week.

The final season premiere episode is entitled “Starling City” and as fans of the show will remember, Arrow‘s central location was known as Starling City for the first three seasons. It was eventually renamed Star City after the apparent death of Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh). While it’s difficult to directly read anything into that, a throwback-inspired suit paired with a throwback episode title both could indicate that we will go back to the past before heading towards the future — a future without Oliver Queen.

Arrow‘s final episodes currently have a lot riding on them, now that Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) has learned of his impending death in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. Now that Oliver is well aware of his fate – and was tasked by The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) to help stop the coming “Crisis”, it sounds like the show could be taking some narrative risks — and possibly include some interesting character returns.

“There are so many characters [to consider]. So many characters,” Schwartz explained in a recent interview. “And we’re definitely thinking about all of that, because just as much as our fans want to see it, as people who have been on the show for a long time, we are also fans of these characters. So we’re going to make sure that everyone has a great final season.”

“That’s the exciting part of next season, only having 10 episodes,” Schwartz revealed. “We’ve [been] brainstorming and thinking about who we want back, because there are so many characters that we love… I think every episode is just going to be humongous. We’re going to fit it all in, and it’s definitely going to be an amazing season.”

You can view the synopsis for Arrow‘s final season below!

“After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea. He returned home to Star City, bent on righting the wrongs done by his family and fighting injustice. As the Green Arrow, Oliver successfully saved his city with the help of his team including former soldier John Diggle (David Ramsey), computer-science expert Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), former protégé Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), street-savvy Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez), metahuman Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum) and Earth-2 Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy). In the wake of discovering what his future holds, Oliver will find himself pit against his most challenging battle yet, one that will leave the multiverse hanging in the balance. In Arrow’s final season, Oliver Queen is forced to confront the reality of what it means to be a hero.”

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.