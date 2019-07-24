Stephen Amell Has Finished Filming the Premiere of the Final Season of Arrow

We’re officially one step closer to Arrow‘s eighth and final season hitting the small screen. On Wednesday, series star Stephen Amell took to Twitter to reveal that he has officially wrapped filming on the show’s Season 8 premiere, which is titled “Starling City”.

1 down. 9 to go.#Arrow — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) July 24, 2019

As fans of the show will remember, Arrow‘s central location was known as Starling City for the first three seasons, eventually being renamed as Star City after the apparent death of Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh). With all of that in mind, and a tweet from Amell revealing that the Queen Mansion set is back again, it sounds like the show will be going back to its roots in some form or fashion.

“Episode 1 is an ode to season 1, and episode 2 is an ode to season 3,” Amell recently told Entertainment Weekly. “We’re playing our greatest hits.”

Arrow‘s final season will see Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) living out his final days, as he tries to help The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) stop the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” from destroying the multiverse.

“The good news is unlike Game of Thrones or unlike Lost, were not burdened with having to answer a question,” consulting producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com last weekend. “We’re not burdened with ‘who’s going to sit on the Iron Throne?’ or “what was the island?’ so we get to do, I think, a much more character-based ending. So, at the same time, the complication for us is that we also have “Crisis” and I think a lot of the stuff that was always in my head in terms of how to end the show we’re now actually going to end up doing in the crossover instead so it’s like now what does the series finale become? But, you know, we’ve got plans.”

“I’m really excited about it.” Guggenheim continued. “The goal is to make it satisfying for the fans, but the good news for us is we don’t have the challenges that Lost or Game of Thrones had,” he continued. We also don’t have the ratings, so there’s that, too. But I feel the pain of Damon, Benioff, and Weiss. It’s hard. It’s a hard thing to do in a way that satisfies everyone. I also think, because I’ve been thinking how does one end a series, there’s what the initial reaction to something is and then there’s how it stands the test of time and those two things are not always the same.”

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.