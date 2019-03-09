The CW Announces Season Finale Dates for Arrowverse Series, ‘Black Lightning’

The CW has kept fans busy this past season will all sorts of shows, and the network will be bringing them to an end soon. Not long ago, its team shared the season finale dates for its shows, including the Arrowverse, and the DC Comics brands will bow out one by one.

If you want to check out the finales in order, their dates can be found below. Black Lightning will kick the whole thing off in mid-March before Arrow, and the rest follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, fans will be eyeing The CW for updates on season orders. Shows like Black Lightning are still in their infancy while Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow are a bit further along. The Flash is also doing well with fans, but fans did learn yesterday that Arrow will be ending with its eighth season.

Taking to Twitter, Arrow star Stephen Amell let fans know that Arrow‘s fate has been sealed. The show will return to The CW this fall with a shortened episode order for Season Eight.

“Playing Oliver Queen has been the greatest professional experience of my life… but you can’t be a vigilante forever,” Amell tweeted. “Arrow will return for a final run of 10 episodes this Fall. There’s so much to say… for now I just want to say thank you.”

This announcement came on the heel of rumors swirling about how the Arrowverse might be restructured in the wake of The CW’s crossover next year. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is expected to bring together known heroes like The Flash and more while folding in newcomers such as Batwoman. Now, the network is working on a full-fledged solo series for Batwoman, leaving the rest of the pre-existing Arrowverse up in the air as Arrow is preparing its final stand.

So, what do you think make of the Arrowverse’s finale line up? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Black Lightning

According to reports, Black Lightning will be closing it second season on March 18th at 9:00 p.m. ET.

You can read up on the series official synopsis below: “Jefferson Pierce made his choice: he hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, and those he cares about in the crosshairs of the menacing local gang The One Hundred, he must return as Black Lightning — to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community. Based on the DC character Black Lightning, created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden.”

Arrow

As for Arrow, the show will follow suit on a Monday as well, but its finale is slated for May 13th at 9:00 p.m. ET.

You can read up on the show’s official synopsis below: “After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the Pacific. When he returns home to Starling City, he secretly creates the persona of Arrow to right the wrongs of his family and fight the ills of society.”

The Flash

Once Arrow closes shop on its seventh season, The Flash will follow suit. The speedy hit will wrap up Season Five on Tuesday, May 14th at 8:00 p.m. ET.

You can read up on the show’s official synopsis below: “After being struck by lightning, CSI investigator Barry Allen awakens from a nine-month coma to discover he has been granted the gift of super speed. Teaming up with S.T.A.R. Labs, Barry takes on the persona of The Flash, the Fastest Man Alive, to protect his city.”

Supergirl

Supergirl will follow a week after The Flash with its finale on Sunday, May 19th at 8:00 p.m. ET.

You can read up on the show’s official synopsis below: “SUPERGIRL is an action-adventure drama based on the character from DC, Kara Zor-El, Superman’s (Kal-El) cousin who, after 12 years of keeping her powers a secret on Earth, decides to finally embrace her superhuman abilities and be the hero she was always meant to be.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Finally, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will bow out the Arrowverse until the fall when its on-going season wraps on Monday, May 20th at 8:00 p.m. ET.

You can check out the show’s official synopsis below: “After defeating the demon Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends are ready to ease off the gas. Sara (Caity Lotz) and her team join Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) and the Time Bureau to help clean up the last few remaining anachronisms. The job seems straightforward enough until Constantine (Matt Ryan) arrives to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one.”

You can check out the full DC series’ finale listings below: