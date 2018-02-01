‘Arrow’: Vigilante Offers to Help in “All For Nothing” Clip

The CW has released a new clip for “All For Nothing”, tonight’s episode of Arrow.

The episode will see Team Arrow testing the allegiance of Vincent Sobel/Vigilante (Johann Urb), who has been serving as a sort of double agent between them and Cayden James’ (Michael Emerson) team of villains. Judging by the clip, this will involve having Vincent plant a sort of hacking-related bug on Cayden’s computer, something that some members of Team Arrow are unsure if he can do.

According to Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim, the topic of Vincent’s loyalties will cause a pretty messy conflict between the two factions of Team Arrow.

“That question is what provides a lot of the dramatic tension of the next couple of episodes,” Guggenheim revealed earlier today.

As the episodes photos and other promotional material have hinted, Vincent will go up against Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), all while Cayden James is threatening to blow up Star City.

Of course, like Prometheus last year, Cayden James appears to be several steps ahead of everybody at all times. One cannot completely discount the possibility that having Vigilante “discovered” and then explaining away his relationship with James, is all part of an elaborate ruse to keep the superheroes who are battling his agenda confused.

“Well, it’s definitely been a little bit of a glitch in her path, because now — in a sense — not only is she dealing with her past but she also has her own little secret that she has to decide whether she’s going to keep from the team, so it definitely throws a wrench in her life and game plan,” Harkavy told reporters during a set visit late last year.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.