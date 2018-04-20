‘Arrow’: Oliver Is Going to Pay a Price in Season 6 Finale

Arrow‘s sixth season continues tonight, and it sounds like it could be building to something intense.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly’s Spoiler Room, Arrow star David Ramsey was asked about the season-long battle between Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo). As fans have seen thus far, the crusade against Diaz has been taking quite a toll, something that might be expected to continue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Oliver is going to pay a price that he hasn’t really paid before,” Ramsey, who play John Diggle, revealed. “Unlike our other bad guys, who are really trying to go for the jugular in sense that they’re trying to kill Oliver, Ricardo Diaz is just destroying his family piece by piece.”

Recent episodes have certainly left that kind of effect on Oliver, between “New Team Arrow” fracturing off into their own thing, John Diggle leaving to join A.R.G.U.S., and Oliver essentially kicking Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) out of his vigilante crusade as well. And it sounds like with the five episodes left in this season (including tonight’s “The Dragon”), that will ultimately lead to a groundbreaking – but narratively sound – revelation for the show.

“The show fundamentally changes in the finale and I think you’ll see there’s stuff that we were seeding back in the season premiere that finally comes to fruition here in the season finale, so you’ll see that there was a very specific plan to the entire season,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim explained recently. “We always knew that this is where we were headed to. So, hopefully in subtle ways have been teasing this all along without you realizing it. My hope is that people are surprised, but also look back and are like oh, that was kind of the only way that they could have ended the season.”

Considering the ominous hints we’ve already received about the finale – including Amell’s recent photo of Oliver with someone in a hospital bed – fans will just have to wait and see what happens next.

Are you excited to see what’s to come in Arrow‘s season finale? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. The season finale, titled “Life Sentence”, will air on May 17th.