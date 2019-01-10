‘Arrow’ Showrunner Reveals Episode 715 Title

Arrow‘s seventh season is currently trucking along, and the newest episode title could tease something interesting.

Showrunner Beth Schwartz recently took to Twitter to share Season 7’s latest episode title, which is definitely shrouded in a lot less secrecy than its predecessor. Her photo reveals that 7×15 is titled “Training Day”, with the script page sitting alongside a kettlebell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

715 starts shooting today written by @beckyysara and Emilio! This is Becky’s very first episode of television so show her some love! #TrainingDay #Arrow pic.twitter.com/fQavlmpOQ9 — Beth Schwartz (@SchwartzApprovd) January 10, 2019

It’s unclear at this point exactly what “Training Day” is a reference to, although it will surely make movie fans think of the 2001 film of the same name. Season 7’s latest episode left things in some very specific territory, with Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) working for the SCPD, ARGUS forming some sort of alliance with Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), and Emiko Queen (Shea Simooka) being unmasked as the new Green Arrow.

In the comics, Emiko is the child of Robert Queen and Shado, who gets kidnapped and raised by Simon Lacroix/Komodo as a baby. Emiko grows up under the tutelage of Komodo and the Outsiders, but ultimately kills her adoptive father while he is fighting Oliver. Emiko then returns to Seattle with Oliver, living with him and operating as his sidekick, Red Arrow. Over the past few years of DC Comics canon, Emiko has helped Oliver save the day on an array of occasions, almost sacrificing herself to save him, and went on to join the Teen Titans.

While it’s unknown what role Emiko will play in the series, the fact that she’s already taken on a version of Oliver’s mantle could mean interesting things as the series goes along.

“The only thing that is left for him to do – and he doesn’t need to die to do this – is he needs to leave a legacy.” Amell said in an interview last year. “Because we have all these other shows that exist. So whether Arrow continued on in the absence of Oliver Queen, or someone else took up the mantle of the Green Arrow… I think leaving a legacy is the last box left to tick for the character.”

What do you think of Arrow‘s latest episode title? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Arrow will return with new episodes on January 21st at 8/7c on The CW.