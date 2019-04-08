‘Arrow’ Is Not Airing a New Episode Tonight

Tonight on The CW, the Legends of Tomorrow will find themselves on what might be the strangest road trip ever stuck on an RV in the 1970s while also somehow kidnapping Richard Nixon in “The Getaway”. However, for fans hoping to catch up with what’s going on in Star City after taking a zany detour into the past will find themselves out of luck. There’s not a new episode of Arrow on tonight.

Instead of a new episode, The CW will air a replay of “Emerald Archer”, Arrow‘s landmark 150th episode. The episode is presented as a faux documentary — the documentary itself being entitled “The Hood and The Rise of Vigilantes” — as narrated by Kelsey Grammer. It’s a pretty solid episode to rebroadcast while the series is on another small hiatus this season as it offers fans a look back as well as a look forward without being too tied up with the overall plot of Season 7.

However, when Arrow returns next week on April 15, the show picks up with “Lost Canary”. That episode will see Legends’ Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) leave her team to head back to Star City to help Felicity (Emily Bett Richards) and Black Canary/Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) bring in Black Siren/Earth-2 Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) who goes AWOL in the long-teased “Birds of Prey”-themed episode. That episode will see Laurel depart from her attempt at redemption after being accused of murder and having her criminal past exposed. Returning to her Black Siren roots, she teams up with the Shadow Thief (Carmel Amit) for a crime spree. You can check out the official episode synopsis for “Lost Canary” below.

BIRDS OF PREY; CAITY LOTZ GUEST STARS — After being accused of murder and having her criminal past exposed, Laurel (Katie Cassidy) goes full Black Siren and teams up with an old criminal acquaintance, Shadow Thief (guest star Carmel Amit), to go on a crime spree around Star City. While Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) aims to bring Laurel in, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) refuses to give up on her friend and tries everything to get through to her, even summoning Sara Lance (guest star Caity Lotz) for help. However, Laurel rebuffs all her efforts, forcing the former friends to face off against each other. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship & Elisa Delson.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. “Lost Canary” will premiere on April 15.

Are you glad Arrow is returning next week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.