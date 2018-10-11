Stephen Amell Trolls Emily Bett Rickards on Getting ‘Arrow’ Season 7 Premiere Date Wrong

This season, Arrow will be gracing people’s television screens on an entirely new night, and it looks like even some of the show’s cast members are trying to get used to it.

Emily Bett Rickards, who plays Felicity Smoak on the long-running The CW series, recently shared a behind-the-scenes picture of herself from the season premiere. In the caption of the pink-haired photo, Rickards mentions that the season premiere airs “tonight”, meaning Thursday, October 11th.

For some Arrow fans, this caused a bit of confusion, as the show has since moved from the Thursday time slot it held last year, to now being on Monday nights. A handful of fans began to politely point this out on social media, including Rickards’ co-star, Stephen Amell.

Regardless of what day Arrow does make its debut, it sounds like fans will be in for a pretty wild ride, with Amell’s Oliver Queen stuck in a SuperMax prison and Rickards’ Felicity Smoak navigating a new normal in Star City.

“[The writers] have a very clear vision of what they want season seven to be, and what I asked them to do – and it’s not up to me – but what I asked of them is to not just assume that we have an eighth season.” Amell said in an interview earlier this summer. “I wanted them to write like, ‘If you have a good idea, and you have something you’ve always wanted to do or see on the show, then just do it! Do it right now!’”

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven – we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is.” Amell continued. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

“What I found the most interesting this season is that having your husband in prison is really challenging on its own,” showrunner Beth Schwartz said of Oliver and Felicity in a recent interview. “But the fact that your husband is the Green Arrow, and everyone knows your husband is the Green Arrow, is a second challenge that the couple will have.”

As mentioned above, Arrow‘s seventh season premieres Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.