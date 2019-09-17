Arrow’s Katie Cassidy Rodgers Writes Heartfelt Goodbye to the Series

Arrow is in the middle of filming its ten-episode final season, and it looks like one of the series’ stars is taking a trip down memory lane. On Tuesday, Katie Cassidy Rodgers took to Twitter to address the “surreal” fact that the long-running The CW series is coming to an end, and to say that the memories made on the show will be “forever cherished”. Cassidy Rodgers, who played two different iterations of Laurel Lance/Black Canary across the show’s tenure, called the character “the role of a lifetime”, while also thanking the show for leading to her directorial debut.

I can’t believe we are coming to an end… It’s surreal. I’m so grateful to have been given the role of a lifetime! It’s been a blast. Also, thankful to have been given the opportunity to direct! These moments will be forever cherished!!!! #arrow pic.twitter.com/UHYaMCPNm8 — Katie Cassidy Rodgers (@MzKatieCassidy) September 17, 2019

After the Earth-1 version of Laurel Lance was controversially killed off in Season 4, Cassidy Rodgers still had a presence in the Arrowverse as Black Siren, Laurel’s Earth-2 counterpart. Eventually, Black Siren made her way onto Arrow, where she served as both an ally and adversary of the show’s characters.

“I think, the team, she could definitely be of service to, if they trust her.” Cassidy Rodgers told ComicBook.com last year. “I think that’d be a really interesting situation, if the writers decide to go with that route.”

“I think there’s room for redemption for her character.” Cassidy Rodgers continued. “And I think, what I believe is that if they do reveal more of her backstory, and sort of tell her story actually, there’ll be a lot more of an understanding of why she acts the way that she does.”

Towards the end of last season, Laurel did decide to go on the path to become a hero, donning the Black Canary costume and helping the team in the Season 7 finale. And as the promotional material for the season has already hinted, Laurel will play a role in the final ten episodes, and sport a pretty awesome new costume in the process.

“Katie does not leave the show; she comes back this season,” showrunner Beth Schwartz explained earlier this year. “It appears like [she leaves], but it’s not true. She’s still [part of the show].”

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.