‘Arrow’ Travels to the Future in “Star City 2040” Photos

The CW has released a batch of photos for “Star City 2040”, the sixteenth episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

The episode is expected to largely focus on the show’s flash-forward sequences, which have been popping up throughout Season 7 thus far.

“We’re going to parallel those worlds a lot more in the last chapter of the season,” showrunner Beth Schwartz recently told ComicBook.com. “The first chapter, definitely, we opened a lot of questions. There’s a lot of mystery, and then, one by one, we’re going to start to reveal all those mysteries and then we’ll have a lot more paralleling of our characters from our present day to how they became who they are in the future.”

“We’re going to pretty much answer I think almost everything this season, and a lot of those answers are going to happen in the next few episodes,” Schwartz added. “We have an all flash-forward episode in 16 where we’re really going to dive in deep to the characters and answer mostly everything we setup in the first half.”

Based off of these photos, it looks like the episode will place its characters into some sort of masquerade event within the Glades. If the hoods and masks are any indication, maybe Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez), the region’s mayor, is really concerned with the greater good.

You can check out the official synopsis for “Star City 2040” below, and scroll on to check out the rest of the episode’s photos!

“FLASH FORWARD TO THE FUTURE

Mia (guest star Katherine McNamara) and William (guest star Ben Lewis) venture into the Glades on a dangerous mission. There they run into Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), Roy (Colton Haynes) and Zoe (guest star Andrea Sixtos) who deliver some devastating news. The flash forwards share highlights from Mia’s childhood with Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards).

James Bamford directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Oscar Balderrama.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Star City 2040” will air on March 18th.

Mia and Connor

Well This Looks Bad

What’s Connor Up To?

Dinah and Roy

Mayor Rene

Nice Cosplay

More Dinah

And More Roy

Mia in Disguise

The Greater Good