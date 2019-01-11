‘Arrow’ Veteran Glen Winter To Direct DC Universe’s ‘Stargirl’ Pilot

Arrow and The Flash veteran Glen Winter is going to direct the Stargirl pilot, according to a report from Production Weekly.

Winter has been directing DC TV since Smallville, and has helmed the pilot episodes of Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Titans, and Doom Patrol already. Like David Nutter, who directed Arrow and The Flash‘s pilots after tackling Smallville‘s first episode, Winter has become a go-to.

Ironically, while Winter is directing Stargirl, Nutter will helm Batwoman‘s pilot for The CW.

Created by Geoff Johns and Lee Moder and inspired by Johns’s late sister, Courtney Whitmore is a superheroine who found her way into one of the DC Universe’s most storied legacies.

“There is no other character in comic books more special to me than Stargirl, and after searching far and wide I can say there is no other actor on the planet that embodies her more than Brec Bassinger,” said executive producer/writer Geoff Johns. “Brec’s warmth, strength, humor and positive energy are core to who Courtney Whitmore is. I’m so grateful she’s signed on for the role.”

Her stepfather, Pat Dugan, was the original Stripesy, the partner to a superhero in the ’40s known as the Star-Spangled Kid. When Courtney first took on the role of Star-Spangled Kid, he got into a giant suit of armor and designated himself S.T.R.I.P.E. to keep her safe on missions.

Dugan will appear in the series as well, played by Luke Wilson.

Later, after inheriting the cosmic staff of Starman Jack Knight, she started calling herself Stargirl and worked primarily with the Justice Society. She’s also worked with the Justice League, the Suicide Squad, and Young Justice.

Courtney has made two previous live-action appearances: she was played by Britt Irvin on Smallville and Power Rangers veteran Sarah Grey on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Neither of those shows is in continuity with the forthcoming Stargirl series.

According to her official character bio, Courtney Whitmore (aka Stargirl) is smart, athletic and above all else kind. This high school teenager’s seemingly perfect life hits a major speedbump when her mother gets married and her new family moves from Los Angeles, California to Blue Valley, Nebraska. Struggling to adapt to a new school, make new friends and deal with a new step-family, Courtney discovers her step-father has a secret; he used to be the sidekick to a superhero. “Borrowing” the long-lost hero’s cosmic staff, Courtney becomes the unlikely inspiration for an entirely new generation of superheroes.

Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns and Sarah Schechter are executive producers of Stargirl, which is based on characters from DC which were created by Geoff Johns. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Johns is writing the first episode.

