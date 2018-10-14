Comparing the Arrowverse Wayne Enterprises Logo To ‘The Dark Knight,’ DCEU

Hidden away in today’s promotional image introducing Batwoman for the “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover is a Wayne Enterprises logo.

While the logo is likely intended only to indicate that the shot takes place in Gotham — and thus this is our first official look at Gotham City in the Arrowverse — there’s something else interesting: the logo pictured here is nearly identical to the logo used in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, the Zack Snyder DC movies, and the short-lived NBC series Powerless.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are some minor differences to the W in the Wayne logo, but given its overall similarity and the wide variety of logos created over the years for Bruce Wayne’s company, this is almost certainly an intentional homage.

Since the crossover is titled Elseworlds — the name of an imprint that ran from 1989 until 2010, bringing new twists to familiar DC characters and presenting them in “what if…” scenarios — some fans will likely speculate that the Arrowverse Batwoman originates from one of these other universes.

There is really nothing in the promotion so far to indicate that is the case. One could argue that given the popularity of Nolan’s movies (which led to Snyder reusing the same logo in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), this logo is a valuable one to Warner Bros. and DC in terms of licensing, and keeping it might be less about what reality something is in than about keping the recognizable iconography in play (kind of like keeping a superhero costume similar in the transition to live action). That could be debated by the fact that Gotham — where Wayne Enterprises plays a bigger role than it has in any of the movies — features a different logo. Still, Gotham is an origin story and generally goes for a different aesthetic in its design choices.

“Elseworlds” will see Green Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl heading to Gotham City and teaming up with Batwoman after some good, old-fashioned mad science at Arkham Asylum captures the attention of heroes from throughout the multiverse.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will sit this crossover event out, but if you want to imagine there is a fourth show involved, console yourself in knowing that a Batwoman pilot starring Rose is in development.

While “Elseworlds” is likely just a clever title for the crossover, its use opens up a number of interesting possibilities. One scenario could be that Batman, whose existence has been implied but never directly stated on the Arrowverse shows, could be somehow replaced by or transformed into Batwoman. This would give a plausible explanation for the lack of Batman in the Arrowverse despite a story that will head to Gotham and feature Bat-concepts like Mister Freeze and Arkham Asylum.

One of the most popular Elseworlds series, 2003’s Superman: Red Son, is providing some of the story for the upcoming season of Supergirl. There is no indication that the Supergirl story will be tied directly to the crossover, although that is theoretically possible. We have speculated in the past that the Batwoman series seems likely to be set on Supergirl’s Earth.