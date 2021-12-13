Naomi: First Trailer Reveals a New Hero’s Rise in DC’s Latest TV Series

Naomi debuts on The CW in less than a month and on Monday, the network released the first trailer for the upcoming DC Comics-inspired series. The new trailer comes after the release of new Season 1 photos earlier in the day that revealed not only a fresh look at Naomi herself, played by Kaci Walfall, but a character named Dee (Alexander Wraith), a who just so happens to be a winged alien from the planet Thanagar. The new trailer also gives us a glimpse at Law & Order: SVU alum Stephanie March’s character in the series. March’s casting was announced last week. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

https://youtu.be/V6ea61KmWuw

Naomi follows a teenage girl’s journey from her small, northwestern town to the expanse of the multiverse after a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core and prompts Naomi to set out to uncover its origins with what she discovers challenging everything we’ve come to believe about our heroes. In addition to Walfall, Wraith, and March, Naomi will star Camila Moreno, Cranston Johnson, Barry Watson, Mary-Charles Jones, Aidan Gemme, Mouzam Makkar, Will Meyers, and Daniel Puig. The series is being written and executive produced by When They See Us‘ Ava DuVernay and Arrow writer Jill Blankenship.

DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television will be producing, and Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will also be on board as executive producers. DeMane Davis was previously named as a co-executive producer, and will also be directing several of the series’ episodes and overseeing the directing team.

“Growing up, I would scarf down Cap’n Crunch while watching Bugs Bunny every Saturday. I imagined a lot of things, but back then seeing him lean up against the Warner Bros. logo, I don’t think I imagined this,” Davis said in a statement. “I’m forever grateful to [Naomi co-executive producer] Ava [DuVernay] for putting me in this rocket ship. Getting to go ‘home’ and work with her and my Array family on Naomi is a gift.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Naomi below.

“Naomi follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown of Port Oswego to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones, “Kevin Can Wait”). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson, “7th Heaven,” “The Loudest Voice”) and linguistics teacher Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar, “The Fix”). After an encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson, “Filthy Rich”), the mysterious owner of a used car lot, leaves her shaken, Naomi turns to tattoo parlor owner Dee (Alexander Wraith, “Orange Is the New Black”), who becomes her reluctant mentor. While unfolding the mystery about herself, Naomi also effortlessly navigates her high school friendships with kids on the military base as well as well as local townies, including ex-boyfriend and high school jock Nathan (Daniel Puig); Annabelle’s longtime, loyal boyfriend Jacob (Aidan Gemme); proud “townie” Anthony (Will Meyers, “Bad Education”); and fellow comic book enthusiast Lourdes (Camila Moreno), who works in a vintage collectible shop. As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.”

Naomi premieres Tuesday, January 11th at 8/9c on The CW.