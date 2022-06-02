Batgirl Directors Confirm Michael Keaton Batman Role In HBO Max Film





Batgirl’s directors have confirmed that Michael Keaton is returning as Batman in the HBO Max movie. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah got asked about the legend’s return in an interview with Insider. Though the duo are promoting Ms. Marvel, a lot of fans want to know about the DC Comics movie. Well, El Arbi and Fallah had quite the response when asked about Keaton’s role. “Can we say anything?” El Arbi smiled before Fallah responded, “F*** yes. The O.G. Batman is in the movie.” That seems pretty open and shut. Earlier, the duo had made waves when asked about Batman’s presence in Batgirl. Some people had been holding out hope that it could be a secret Ben Affleck return. However, that doesn’t seem to be materializing, so why not go with some crowd-pleasing nostalgia instead. Keaton has been on a role lately both in and out of spandex. So, audiences will get The Caped Crusader once more in Batgirl.

Variety actually spoke to Batgirl star Leslie Grace about getting to work with the legend. However, it seems as though her directors might have been the ones geeking out in Batman’s presence. “It was wild for everyone,” Grace explained. “Our directors were like two little kids. They’re legit Batman nerds openly. He’s Batman, man! I couldn’t even believe that I was sharing space with Batman. I want to say more, but I can’t. It was insane, surreal, incredible. It was the stuff of dreams really.”

Later, in that same conversation, she said that working with Keaton, J.K. Simmons, and Brendan Fraser was basically a dream. “Oh my gosh. Such a blessing, such a school. I got to really soak up the knowledge of our veterans like Brendan Fraser, who plays our villain Firefly,” Grace said. “Never in a million years did I think that on my second film, I would be on a set with Brendan and J.K. Simmons playing my character’s dad, and Michael Keaton, the O.G Tim Burton Batman.”

“That’s the stuff you can only dream of. So anytime I was on set with any of them, I’m always soaking up,” the actress added. “Anytime I’m on set period, even if I am the only person on camera, I’m trying to soak up from the crew from. Any amount of experience [is helpful]. And our crew is incredible as well. But those guys, they were just so generous with their knowledge. And there were so many fun conversations with Brendan and with J.K. It was incredible.”

