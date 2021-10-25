Batgirl: Brendan Fraser’s Role Reportedly Almost Went to Sylvester Stallone

After years of attempts to bring it to life, the pieces surrounding DC’s Batgirl movie are beginning to fall into place, with some casting announcements and even a piece of concept art being unveiled in recent weeks. On Monday, the upcoming HBO Max film got its most unexpected update yet, with confirmation that Brendan Fraser will be playing the film’s main villain. Subsequent reports have seemed to indicate that Fraser will be portraying Firefly, the popular Batman villain with a penchant for pyromania. Firefly is a character fans have been hoping to see realized in a live-action movie, and according to a new tweet from The Hollywood Reporter‘s Borys Kit, the role almost went to another notable actor. As Kit tweeted on Monday, Sylvester Stallone was offered the part, but “things just didn’t work out.”

Sylvester Stallone first had the offer for the part but things just didn't work out. Another key role in BATGIRL: the son of the gangster/villain, who becomes romantically linked to…well, you can take it from there. https://t.co/V4rpiZBaCV — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) October 25, 2021

Stallone is obviously no stranger to the world of superhero blockbusters, most recently voicing King Shark in fellow DC film The Suicide Squad, and also portraying Starhawk in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. That being said, the idea of Stallone almost stepping into a role like Firefly will surely surprise some DC fans, even though the overwhelming majority are ecstatic about Fraser’s casting.

Fraser will join Leslie Grace (In the Heights) as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, with J.K. Simmons expected to return as Commissioner James Gordon, and Jacob Scipio (Bad Boys For Life) cast in a currently-unknown role. The project will be helmed by Ms. Marvel and Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and is written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie.

“I’ve never fought in my life, so we are working really hard every day to get my body used to all the motions!” Grace said in a recent interview with Billboard of her preparation for the film. “I’m also reading a ton of comics and, believe it or not, keeping my eye out for tweets from our beloved DC comic fans to see what they are excited to see in my iteration of Babs! Research is everything.”

“I’m so excited to honor this iconic character whose legacy spans over 50 years,” Grace continued. “It’s a huge responsibility but also an honor — and I want to do my very best to make sure she gets the best of all I have to give!”

