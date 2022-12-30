Batgirl Composer Teases the "Super Exciting" DC Movie

The future of DC Comics-inspired movies is headed into some awesome new territory, introducing an array of characters and corners of canon to mainstream audiences. Among these is Batgirl, a live-action film that will follow the journey of Barbara Gordon / Batgirl (Leslie Grace). While there are still a lot of questions regarding Batgirl's modern movie debut — including when and where the film will ultimately be released — there's a lot of hype surrounding the project, and its ensemble cast and crew. This includes composer Natalie Holt, who recently told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview how she ended up joining the "super exciting" film.

"I mean, it's so cool," Holt explained while taking to ComicBook.com about her work on Disney+'s Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. "1989 Batman is one of my favorites, and the fact that Michael Keaton is in it is just super exciting. I just spoke to Adil [el Arbi] and Bilall [Fallah], the directors, and they have just massive, masses of energy and enthusiasm, and they really like Loki. They contacted me after Loki aired, and just said, 'We've got this project we'd love you to read.' And it just led on from there. But yeah, it's been fun."

Batgirl will follow the journey of Barbara Gordon, a young woman who becomes Gotham's newest protector. The film will be directed by el Arbi and Fallah and written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

"This is only my second role, but I'm learning from my colleagues and other friends of mine that you put a little bit of yourself into each character," Grace explained in an interview last year. "And just in the bit of research that I've been doing leading into pre-production, I've learned a lot of things about Barbara that are very in line with me."

"She's someone who's been underestimated by even her own dad and being the youngest kid, sometimes you're insulated from all of the tough stuff of life and she's so eager to prove to herself and to everybody else that there's some things that she can handle," Grace continued. "So, this journey is definitely going to show me a lot of that. I feel like I'm on an endless journey of proving to myself what barriers I can break, what limits I can break for myself and I'm excited to put a little bit of that eagerness and drive and, like, almost a bit of stubbornness into Barbara's character."

Batgirl is currently set to be released at a later date exclusively on HBO Max.