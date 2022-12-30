Batgirl Directors Reveal How Working on Ms. Marvel Impacted Their DC Movie

Last week brought about the season finale of Ms. Marvel, one of the most buzzed-about origin stories that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought to life thus far. Among the talented cast and crew that brought the Disney+ series to life was Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, who executive produced the series and also helmed the season's first and last episodes. After Ms. Marvel, Fallah and El Arbi are still staying in the superhero space, directing the Batgirl solo movie for DC Films. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com about the Ms. Marvel finale, the pair told us how working on Ms. Marvel has inspired their work on Batgirl.

"Well, because it's also an origin story, it's trying to get the audience to know that character," El Arbi explained. "[Seeing] her evolve from start and see how the arc goes, from starting to learn to be a superhero to finally be a superhero. That's sort of what we tried to do with Ms. Marvel. And that experience, we've used that in the back of our mind as we are making Batgirl right now."

Batgirl will follow the journey of Barbara Gordon (Leslie Grace), a young woman who becomes Gotham's newest protector. The film will be written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

"Dude, those guys are crazy! I don't know how they do it, and they had been shooting for four weeks or so by the time I joined," Simmons previously said of El Arbi and Fallah. "I met them via Zoom, and I was under the L track outside of my boxing gym in Chicago when we first spoke. They just bring such an energy. I've already compared them to a couple of like two-year-old Weimaraners, who have been pent up in the back of a station wagon all day and somebody just let them loose. The energy and the passion that they bring for making movies was a really fun energy to be around and then the fact that they also really know what they're doing is is a nice part of the overall experience."

The first season of Ms. Marvel is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+. Meanwhile, Batgirl is currently set to be released at a later date exclusively on HBO Max.

