Batgirl Directors Share Photo With Edgar Wright, Tease His Influence on DC Film

After years of being in the works, production wrapped on the Batgirl movie earlier this spring, bringing us one step closer to seeing Barbara Gordon / Batgirl (Leslie Grace) in a new cinematic context. The DC Comics-inspired film will be directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil el Arbi, whose work includes Bad Boys for Life as well as several episodes of Disney+'s Ms. Marvel series. It certainly seems like Fallah and el Arbi will be bringing a unique flavor to Batgirl — and they just took to social media to tease an incredibly specific influence in the film.

In a post on their Instagram accounts, which you can check out below, Fallah and el Arbi are posed with fan-favorite Shaun of the Dead and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director Edgar Wright. As the caption reveals, Fallah and el Arbi ran into Wright on the street, just as they were talking about how Batgirl needed "more Edgar Wright sh-t in the cuts."

Batgirl will follow the journey of Barbara Gordon, a young woman who becomes Gotham's newest protector. The film will be written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

"Dude, those guys are crazy! I don't know how they do it, and they had been shooting for four weeks or so by the time I joined," Simmons previously said of el Arbi and Fallah. "I met them via Zoom, and I was under the L track outside of my boxing gym in Chicago when we first spoke. They just bring such an energy. I've already compared them to a couple of like two-year-old Weimaraners, who have been pent up in the back of a station wagon all day and somebody just let them loose. The energy and the passion that they bring for making movies was a really fun energy to be around and then the fact that they also really know what they're doing is is a nice part of the overall experience."

Batgirl is currently set to be released at a later date exclusively on HBO Max.