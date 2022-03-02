Batgirl Set Photos Reveal Best Look Yet at Brendan Fraser’s Firefly Costume

More and more villains from the DC universe are continuing to make their way into live-action, from the household names to the more obscure and unexpected mantles. Among that list is Firefly, who will be portrayed by fan-favorite actor Brendan Fraser in the upcoming Batgirl movie for HBO Max. Earlier this year, we got a brief glimpse at what Fraser’s character would look like in civilian clothes — and now a new crop of set photos showcase his full-fledged Firefly gear. The photos, which you can check out below, reveal a pretty comic-accurate look at the character’s helmet and pyro-inspired garb.

Initially created by Frances Herron and Dick Sprang in 1952’s Detective Comics #184, Firefly is also known as Garfield Lynns, and is a pyromaniac supervillain and a recurring villain of the Bat family. Both Firefly and Killer Moth play major roles in the Batgirl: Year One comic miniseries, which redefined Barbara Gordon’s origin in the early 2000s. Firefly previously appeared in live-action on the first season of Arrow, where he was portrayed by Andrew Dunbar. A female incarnation of the character, Bridgit Pike, also appeared on Fox’s Gotham.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys for Life‘s Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to star Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

“I’ve never fought in my life, so we are working really hard every day to get my body used to all the motions!” Grace said in a recent interview with Billboard of her preparation for the film. “I’m also reading a ton of comics and, believe it or not, keeping my eye out for tweets from our beloved DC comic fans to see what they are excited to see in my iteration of Babs! Research is everything.”

“I’m so excited to honor this iconic character whose legacy spans over 50 years,” Grace continued. “It’s a huge responsibility but also an honor — and I want to do my very best to make sure she gets the best of all I have to give!”

What do you think of the latest look at Brendan Fraser on the set of Batgirl? Are you excited to see his take on DC’s Firefly? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batgirl is set to be released at a later date exclusively on HBO Max.