Batman Bat-Tech Line From Spin Master Features Light Up Deluxe Batman, Batwoman, Transforming Batmobile, and More

Spin Master has expanded their DC line with a new Bat-Tech series of figures that envisions some of your favorite Batman characters with a tech-heavy spin. The Bat-Tech line includes a 4-inch series and a 12-inch series, as well as a slick Batman Deluxe Figure and a 2-in-1 Transforming Batmobile, so if you've been looking for a new addition to your Gotham collection, this is right up your alley. The Bat-Tech 4-inch figures line includes Batman, Robin, Batwoman, Joker, and Riddler, and each figure comes with three mystery accessories. Not only that, but the line also features two variants, with a rare Batman and a super rare Joker to hunt for.

The 12-inch line includes Batman, Riddler, Nightwing, and Joker, and each figure comes with 11 points of articulation. You can also pick up the 12-inch Deluxe Batman, which includes light-up armor and wings and 20 phrases that play when you press the bat symbol. Last but certainly not least is the Batman Bat-Tech 2-In-1 Batmobile, which includes a launchable Bat Boat and can hold one of the 4-inch Batman figures.

You can check out all of the new additions below.

BATMAN BAT-TECH 4-INCH FIGURES

Batman, Robin, Joker, Batwoman, and Riddler! Can you collect them all? These 4-inch figures come with a cool collector poster and three mystery accessories hidden in compartments. Find gauntlets, shields, blasters, and more to armor up your figure for exciting Bat-Tech missions. Each action figure also comes with a collector’s guide, so you can easily keep track of your collection. Be on the lookout for the rare Batman figure and super rare Joker figure, too! Retail: $7.99

BATMAN BAT-TECH 12-INCH FIGURES

Get ready to bring Batman, Joker, Nightwing and Riddler to life with these 12-inch figures! Each character features 11 points of articulation and

detailed comic styling. Engage your imagination and pose your action figure as you play out your own Batman storylines and battles! Retail: $9.99

BATMAN BAT-TECH 2-IN-1 BATMOBILE

Take your Batman missions to the next level with the Bat-Tech 2-in-1 Batmobile and Bat Boat. When there’s trouble in Gotham City Harbor, launch the Bat Boat by lifting the Batmobile’s hatch and pulling out the Bat Boat to deploy. Load your compatible (sold separately) Batman 4-inch figures behind the wheel as you speed into action! This iconic Batman transforming vehicle has everything you need for an epic adventure. Retail: $19.99

BATMAN BAT-TECH 12-INCH DELUXE FIGURE

The Deluxe Batman Bat-Tech 12-inch figure is packed with epic features! Pull the lever on the back of the figure down to make Bat-Tech Batman’s wings transform and pop open. Press the bat symbol on Batman’s chest to hear over 20 exciting sounds and phrases and watch as the symbol, parts of the Batsuit and the weapon light up. Close the wings by pushing the lever up and continue your missions on the streets of Gotham City. Retail: $19.99

