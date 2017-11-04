Batman Begins Gets The Honest Trailer It Needs And Deserves

Christopher Nolan‘s Dark Knight Trilogy is often regarded as the definitive film portrayal of Batman, a realistic take on crime fighting, and among the best superhero films of all time. It’s the only superhero film where an actor was nominated for an Academy Award, that being the late Heath Ledger.

But for all of the praise heaped upon Nolan’s take on the Caped Crusader, a lot of valid criticisms tend to get swept under the rug.

Not anymore, as the first film in the series finally gets an Honest Trailer.

Batman Begins is the grim and gritty take on Bruce Wayne’s origin, and despite attempting to maintain a foot grounded in reality, it’s actually pretty ridiculous.

Whether it’s the League of Shadows’ whole reason for destroying Gotham City, Christian Bale‘s weird voice when he screams “WHERE ARE THE DRUGS?” or Katie Holmes’ character slapping the crap out of him (twice!), there are a lot of weird parts in this movie. And those are just the minor ones.

Honest Trailers: Batman Begins skewers a lot of what people tend to forget about Nolan and Bale’s first foray into the DC Universe. But hey, it still gave way to Ledger’s version of the Joker and provided some awesome ninja fights, so, it’s not ALL bad.

