‘Teen Wolf’s Tyler Posey Wants to Star in ‘Batman Beyond’ Movie

Of the many wishes DC Comics fans have for the TV and movie sides of the franchise, Batman Beyond has been one that we’ve heard echoed particularly loudly, as of late. Maybe it’s the way the DC movie franchise is branching out, or maybe it’s the uncertain future of the Batman movie franchise; either way, to lot of fans, a live-action Batman Beyond suddenly seems like good prospect.

Of course, if you’re going to do Batman Beyond then there’s the all-important issue of who to cast in the pivotal roles of an elderly Bruce Wayne, and his new protege, Terry McGinnis. Well, one actor is stepping up to nominate himself to play Terry, and it’s none other than Teen Wolf star, Tyler Posey.

Posey is currently doing the rounds to promote his new horror film Truth or Dare (read our official review), and while speaking with Screen Rant, the young actor talked about what superhero role he’d like play. According to Posey:

“I always got… Remember Batman Beyond? I loved Batman Beyond! That’d be fun, man, I don’t want, I don’t want to get too old before I got to pitch it.”

With Posey pushing into the lane of doing more feature films, he’s poised for a breakout role, and something like a Batman Beyond movie could be it. That film could also be a great way to get Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne back into the franchise for some key appearances (in age makeup), or any of the other older actors that fans have longed to see in the role (see: Clint Eastwood).

But a Batman Beyond movie isn’t the only option. We recently broke down why Batman Beyond would be great on Legends of Tomorrow – possibly leading to a full-on series within the Arrowverse. Posey is already a television star, and his Teen Wolf co-star Tyler Hoechlin has already paved that road, having taken on the role of Arrowverse Superman, in the Supergirl TV series.

All in all, Tyler Posey isn’t the worst idea at all for good live-action Terry McGinnis. Shows like Teen Wolf and Scream have proven that Posey is a good leading man, able to exude equal parts charm, swagger, and dramatic weight. He’s also got the physique for a superhero action role, and the kind of wit that would be a great fit for Terry’s smarmy, sarcastic banter. All we’d really need to verify is Batman voice technique…

You can catch Posey in Truth or Dare, out in theaters now.