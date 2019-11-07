Marvel Stars Weigh in on Zoe Kravitz Becoming Catwoman for The Batman

It’s been a little while since Zoe Kravitz got the role of Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman. She took to Instagram yesterday to channel the woman who played the character in the standalone movie last decade. Sporting a very chic haircut, Kravitz talked about being elated over the call she got about the role still. As an added surprise, a number of stars replied that they were excited to see her in the role. Actors like Michael B. Jordan and Shameik Moore offered their congratulations with other people coming out of the woodwork to offer their thumbs up at the look and the overall situation. Now, this probably won’t be anywhere near the tonal ride that Catwoman was when Halle Berry took on the role. But, people are clearly excited about what Reeves is building around The Caped Crusader. The strong casting will likely continue.

Fans were absolutely chomping at the bit to find out who would be playing across from Robert Pattinson in the upcoming movie. They got their answer when news of Kravitz securing her spot came down last month. Now, the actress has some experience operating inside the confines of a massive franchise. Her previously films include Mad Max: Fury Road and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Kravitz also has something of a comic book pedigree after starring in X-Men: First Class and voicing Mary Jane in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In more recent news, the actress earned rave reviews for her role in the HBO series Big Little Lies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram still feeling the call. #blackopium #doyoufeelthecall ? 🖤 A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Nov 5, 2019 at 12:15pm PST

Those shoes are still pretty big for Kravitz as she takes the role on though. Michelle Pfeiffer’s portrayal of the character in Batman Returns is considered by many to be a truly classic performances in the entire history of comic book films. Anne Hathaway has also played Selina Kyle in The Dark Knights Rises. Halle Berry, of course, portrayed Catwoman in the stand-alone movie, which became an absolute punching bag for both audiences and critics.

Catwoman was basically universally panned at the time of its release. Fans were pretty furious with how little the adaptation referenced DC Comics canon. Even still, Berry’s performance as Selina Kyle has achieved a cult following in recent years. Berry ended up winning a poll for Best Catwoman Actress not too long ago.

“Each story builds on the next,” Berry said about the film’s impact during an appearance back in 2018. “It’s like that old saying goes: behind every Black Panther is a great black Catwoman! You know, I’ve gotten a really bad rap for this role, and I think Catwoman deserves another g—damn chance, don’t you?”

Photo via: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images