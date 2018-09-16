DC Fans Celebrate Batman Day

Dark Knight fans rejoice! Today is Batman Day, the annual celebration of all things Batman in honor of his first appearance in Detective Comics #27 back in 1939.

This year’s Batman Day marks the 79th anniversary of Bob Kane and Bill Finger’s beloved co-creation and for the fifth year in a row, fans of the Dark Knight have celebrated the World’s Greatest Detective in all his incarnations. For some, those celebrations include a variety of Batman-themed celebrations at retailers, with special Batman offerings — such as an early copy of the first chapter of Batman: White Knight. There are also special Batman Day digital sales online from DC Comics on ReadDC.com, ComiXology, Google Play, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble Nook, and iTunes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Batman-connected celebrities have also taken to celebrating the day, with Kevin Smith sharing a quote from Batman: The Brave and The Bold, Joker voice actor Mark Hamill giving a shout out to Batman: The Animated Series star Kevin Conroy, and even The Batman director Matt Reeves taking a moment to honor the Caped Crusader with a sweet Dancing Bat Family GIF.

Fans have also taken to social media to celebrate Batman themselves, sharing all kinds of tributes to the iconic hero on both Twitter and Instagram today. From fan art to touching tributes, to even pets getting in on the action, DC fans all over the world are taking a moment to celebrate — and we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

Read on for how fans are celebrating Batman Day!

Yes, this cat is Batman.

Even the dogs are getting in on the action!

We’re loving these Batman sketches

View this post on Instagram #batmanday A post shared by Derek Laufman (@dereklaufman) on Sep 15, 2018 at 12:30pm PDT

Remembering the Bright Knight today, too.

Remembering the Bright Knight, Adam West. Rest in peace.#BatmanDay pic.twitter.com/M2uINxYfvg — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) September 15, 2018

This guy’s Batman, too!

Catwoman? On Batman Day? Yes!

Even Batman needs a hug

Bat-Lawnmower

Small Batman, but still mighty!

View this post on Instagram Happy #BatmanDay! A post shared by Funko (@originalfunko) on Sep 15, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT

The Best Superhero

Wait, today’s #BatmanDay?! I wasn’t even aware there WAS a Batman day! Holy crap, how am I this stupid?!



Batman is the best superhero. If you disagree, well, you’re wrong 😉 — Shiny-Hunting Will Be The Death of Me (@Iam_RocketShark) September 15, 2018

Inspiring