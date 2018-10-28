G-Eazy Dresses As Batman Villain Two-Face For Halloween

Halloween is just a few days away, and it seems celebrities are getting into the spooky spirit. With the holiday on the horizon, social media is being lit up with costumed glamour shots, and G-Eazy is the next celebrity to make his comic book debut.

Over on Instagram, the rapper shared a picture of himself as one of Batman‘s worst foes. G-Easy is stepping out as Harvey Dent for Halloween, and his Two-Face outfit is a slick one.

As you can see below, the musician posted several photos of him as the Batman villain. Half of the artist’s costumed suit is colored red while the other enjoyed a purple plaid pattern. The split suit would perfectly fit Two-Face on any mission, and G-Eazy made sure his makeup was applied just right for this shoot.

View this post on Instagram Harvey Dent / 2 Face 😈🎃 A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on Oct 27, 2018 at 7:22pm PDT

One of the close-up photos of the rapper gives a telling look at his SFX makeup. G-Eazy can be seen wearing jeweled grillz over his teeth, and his makeup was done in a textured green palate. The look differs wildly from the Two-Face look depicted in The Dark Knight trilogy awhile back, but the green suits the Batman baddie. However, there might be some who’d confuse the rapper for the Green Goblin at a glance, but they only need to check out Batman ’66 to see where this costume came from.

The DC Comics-inspired look is an impressive one, but fans have been quick to note its counterpart. This weekend, fans were gifted with a first-look at Halsey’s Halloween costume, and has got fans buzzing. The singer, who split from G-Eazy earlier this year, is spending this holiday as Poison Ivy. Her revealing costume would even make Robin do a double-take, but the exes and their coordinated costumes have some wondering whether the outfits had been planned before their break up.

While G-Eazy’s costume has got some fans ready to dress up as the villain for Halloween, Halsey’s costume has nabbed the Internet’s attention for another reason. The singer’s impeccable look as got some wondering how the actress would do should she be cast as the iconic vixen, and it seems Warner Bros. is looking for someone who can play Poison Ivy. The baddie is expected to be included in Gotham City Sirens, an upcoming DC Extended Universe feature starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Stars like Morena Baccarin have signaled their own interest in such a role, but Halsey’s costume proves she can definitely look the part.

Are you impressed by these DC Comics looks?