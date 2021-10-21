Alicia Silverstone Shares TikTok Video About Being Body-Shamed As Batgirl In Batman & Robin

One TikTok user is looking for some justice for Batman and Robin star Alicia Silverstone. @foreversymone posted her video wondering what was going on with the media back near the DC Comics movie release. A ton of pieces fixated on Silverstone’s weight and one even name-dropped Babe the Pig. So, when the actress caught wind of the video, she did a duet with her fan. The Clueless star has addressed that moment in her life numerous times in the past. Once with The Guardian back in 2020 and even before that. It looks a bit bad in retrospect to have dialed up all this attention and younger fans had no idea this even happened. (Also worth noting is the TikTokker’s diffusion of any other debates surrounding Batman and Robin before they even get off the ground.) In the video, she lays out some of the strangeness at play.

YALL ALICIA SILVERSTONE SAID SHE LOVED ME 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Q3oGxf59P2 — 𝒎𝒊𝒅𝒘𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒃.𝒂.𝒑.👸🏾✨ (@ForeverSymone) October 20, 2021

“They were obsessed with her weight. All she did was breathe. And as a fat woman who grew up obsessed with Clueless who grew up obsessed with this movie that’s pure camp, it just makes me very frustrated to know that she was barely, what, she couldn’t have been more than 130. And they were like straight-up ripping on her constantly over this,” Symone explained. “People, US Weekly, everybody. Say you’re sorry, say you’re sorry to Alicia Silverstone.”

In a conversation with The Guardian, Silverstone admitted that the experience was absolutely a factor in her decision to pursue smaller projects. It just became a moment to take care of herself away from all that negative attention.

“They would make fun of my body when I was younger,” she explained. “It was hurtful but I knew they were wrong. I wasn’t confused. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone’s body shape, that doesn’t seem like the right thing to be doing to a human.”

“There were working circumstances that were less than favorable in terms of how things went down,” Silverstone added. “And no, I didn’t say ‘f*** you’ and come out like a warrior but I would just walk away and go, OK I know what that is and I’m done, I’m not going near that again.”

