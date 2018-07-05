‘Batman V Superman’ Storyboard Artist Debunks Snyder Cut Rumor

The Snyder cut of Justice League is still on fan’s minds, and a recent rumor indicated Snyder might be working on it as we speak, though a frequent collaborator of Snyder’s has put that rumor to rest.

A rumor recently made the rounds that Snyder, who is working on his next film The Last Photograph, had been working on finishing his cut of Justice League for the last seven months. The theory was based on the fact that Snyder had finished a rough cut of the film to screen to Warner Bros. before changes were made and reshoots started, and that cut would’ve been his original vision for the movie.

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice storyboard artist Jay Oliva, a frequent collaborator of Snyder’s, shot this rumor down on social media.

It’s Clickbait. Anyone who says they have “reliable sources” usually have it wrong. Whenever I site my source it’s pretty much from the person who I’m talking about. Whether it’s Zack, Geoff Johns, Patty Jenkins, Ben Affleck Taika Waititi, Kevin Feige, etc. it’s all firsthand. — Jay Oliva (@jayoliva1) July 3, 2018

“It’s Clickbait,” Oliva wrote. “Anyone who says they have “reliable sources” usually have it wrong. Whenever I site my source it’s pretty much from the person who I’m talking about. Whether it’s Zack, Geoff Johns, Patty Jenkins, Ben Affleck Taika Waititi, Kevin Feige, etc. it’s all firsthand.”

Now, Oliva isn’t saying there isn’t a Snyder cut mind you. He’s only saying that Snyder hasn’t been working to finish that cut over the past 7 months. Oliva has previously said there is a Snyder cut, as Snyder’s editing process is to pretty much put a movie together as he goes along, opting not to do much of the editing in post-production.

“Other than incomplete vfx and maybe some reshoots for hook ups everything was shot that was storyboarded,” Oliva wrote. “Zack isn’t the kind of director who creates the film in the edit bay. It’s all planned out meticulously from beginning to end. That’s how MoS and BvS was done.”

Olvia went back and forth a bit with Mark Hughes on social media about the existence of this cut, and while it does need polish and vfx, the core film is there.

“I think they are responding to people saying that the Snydercut (prior to Whedon’s involvement) does not exist and is not a cohesive story because Zack left,” Oliva said. “It may not be 100% polished but all of the planned scenes were shot and edited into a full timeline.”

