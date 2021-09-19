Batman Webtoon Creates New Version of Spider-Man Pointing Meme

The characters of DC Comics’ Batman family have captivated fans for years, across comics, animation, video games, and more. The latest extension of the “Batfam” has been on the popular webcomic platform Webtoon, with the launch of Batman: Wayne Family Adventures earlier this month. The comic has already become a bonafide hit for its unique, charming take on the found family’s dynamics — including one that is meme-worthy. The fourth “episode’ of Wayne Family Adventures launched this past week, and it saw Batman and his family recreate the iconic Spider-Man Pointing meme. Spoilers for Episode 4 of Batman: Wayne Family Adventures, from StarBite, CRC Payne, Kielamel Sibal, Lan Ma, C.M. Cameron, and Camille Cruz below! Only look if you want to know.

The issue sees Batman receiving an alert about a break in at one of his safe houses, and briefly struggling to find the perpetrator. After the toilet in the safe house flushes, Batman discovers that the person behind the robberies is none other than Jason Todd/Red Hood, and the pair react to seeing each other by pointing their fingers. The construction of the panel bears a perfect resemblance to the Spider-Man Pointing meme, which originated in a 1967 episode of the original Spider-Man cartoon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Spider-Man Pointing meme has been utilized countless times over the years, often as a template for two similar things calling attention to one another. The scene was even recreated in the post-credits scene for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, when Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac) began to hop throughout the multiverse.

Batman: Wayne Family Adventures has become a bonafide phenomenon on Webtoon, with the series reportedly gaining over 500,000 subscribers on the service. The series is just part of an ongoing partnership between DC and Webtoon, one that is expected to only continue.

“DC is excited to introduce our iconic characters to a new generation of fans worldwide,” DC General Manager, Daniel Cherry III said when the partnership was announced. “We’ve been working closely with the WEBTOON writers and artists to adapt our characters and stories to WEBTOON’s mobile format. Our shared goal is to create fun and compelling DC stories that all readers will enjoy. This partnership is yet another example of DC’s ambition to “meet fans where ever they are” and continue sharing DC fandom.”

“This collaboration is a landmark for us as we work toward a new age of digital comics in the US,” said David Lee, head of content at WEBTOON U.S. “We’re so happy to introduce long-beloved DC characters to our service – and we’re looking forward to sharing more details soon.”