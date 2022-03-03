Batwoman Season 3 Finale Introduces One of Batman’s Weirdest Gadgets

The Season 3 finale of Batwoman debuted this week, further escalating the adventures of Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and her cohorts. The episode brought the group’s fight against Marquis Jet / The Joker (Nick Creegan) into an intense new territory, as his evil plans for Gotham City began to be enacted. Along the way, the episode revolved around the introduction of one of the most unique objects from Batman’s array of gadgets. Spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Batwoman, “We Having Fun Yet?”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode opened with Marquis hijacking the airwaves in Gotham, publicly broadcasting an announcement that he would be revealing Batwoman’s identity in a matter of hours. After some inspection, and a trip to visit Alice (Rachel Skarsten), the Bat Team realized that Marquis’ plan was something else entirely. Marquis — carrying out a plan that was bestowed on him by the original Joker years ago — hoped to distract the citizens of Gotham in order to bring them out into the city streets, upon which a bomb would explode and would rain drums of acid over the public. The device Marquis wanted to use to drop the acid? The Bat-Blimp.

While blimps have appeared across comics set in Gotham City for a while now (as part of the anachronistic aesthetic of the city), the Bat-Blimp is a relatively new concept, first debuting in Detective Comics #42 in 2015 as part of the “Zero Year” event. As the Riddler’s machinations threatened to flood the city, Batman utilized the Bat-Blimp to catch the villain’s bomb in midair and stop him.

The use of the Bat-Blimp is definitely an unexpected one, and creates an interesting set piece for the conflict of the finale. While we’ll have to wait and see what ramifications Marquis’ use of the Bat-Blimp and its bomb end up having, it’s certainly a big note for the season to go out on.

“It felt like an ode to the legend of The Joker, to become what I was becoming,” Creegan told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. “But yeah, I did my homework. I really respect the fans that really have been making this their life for so long. It’s such an in-depth universe. I can’t imagine how long it would take me to fully get up to speed on all the comic books that have been released, to lead to where we are now.”

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.