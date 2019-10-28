Batwoman Dives Into Alice’s Past in “Mine Is a Long and Sad Tale” Preview

Batwoman is continuing to not pull any punches in its debut season, especially with regards to how it’s handled its main antagonist, Elizabeth Kane/Alice (Rachel Skarsten). This week’s episode revealed some major bombshells regarding her childhood, and especially how her family was made to believe that she had died. If the first look at the next episode is any indication, that tragic backstory is set to continue in a pretty prominent way. On Sunday, The CW debuted a trailer for “Mine Is a Long and Sad Tale”, the fifth episode of the series thus far.

While the overall beats of Beth’s story have mirrored the comics, Batwoman has taken some significant liberties with how exactly Beth became Alice. The television series had a young Beth, her mother, and her sister Kate get hit by a runaway bus driven by The Joker, which seems to send Beth plummeting to her death in the nearby forest. As was revealed in tonight’s episode, Catherine Hamilton-Kane (Elizabeth Anweis) lied to the Kanes about Beth’s fate, saying that the men employed by her security company found her skull fragments in the forest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

By contrast, in the comics, the family’s car is deliberately hit by a terrorist organization, which kidnaps the family and holds them hostage. Kate was ultimately the only one to be rescued from the terrorists, leading it to be presumed that Beth was dead. Beth was actually kept alive and sent to the Religion of Crime, who were searching for a new leader after the death of Bruno Mannheim.

At the moment, there’s no telling if Alice will also be a part of the Religion of Crime in the television adaptation, or if she got her start as a criminal through some other influence. Either way, it’s hard to deny that the Religion of Crime could create a lot of storytelling potential for the series, especially as it’s about to get a lot more episodes.

You can check out the synopsis for “Mine Is a Long and Sad Tale” below!

“BECOMING ALICE – Alice (Rachel Skarsten) takes Kate (Ruby Rose) down the sad, winding road of her life in the days after the accident as Jacob (Dougray Scott) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) attempt to track them.

Mary (Nicole Kang) has an argument with Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) which sends her looking for Kate at Wayne Tower, but instead she becomes unwelcome company for Luke (Camrus Johnson.)

Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy and Ebony Gilbert.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.