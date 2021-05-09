Batwoman: Who Is Cluemaster?

✖

We're officially in the back half of Batwoman's second season, and the series has gone to some creative lengths in its storylines thus far. In addition to having multiple big bads, a handful of the season's episodes have introduced new takes on DC Comics villains, ranging from mainstay baddies to newer foes. In this week's episode, titled "I'll Give You a Clue", viewers are expected to be treated to the latest Gotham City villain to enter the series — and he's one with a decades-long history. Tonight's episode will see the live-action debut of Arthur Brown/Cluemaster (Rick Miller), and here's what you need to know about him.

Created by Gardner Fox and Carmine Infantino, Cluemaster first made his debut in 1966's Detective Comics #351. A failed game show host, Cluemaster's schtick consisted of creating elaborate puzzles, usually that involved some sort of clue left behind. Initially, Cluemaster sought out to discover Batman's secret identity, but his puzzles quickly became more complex and noticeable, which often led Batman to easily outsmart him. Over time, Cluemaster served as a member of a number of DC Comics teams, including the Gangland Guardians and the Injustice League, the latter of which would go on to become Justice League Antarctica.

In later continuity, it was revealed that Cluemaster had a daughter named Stephanie, who suited up as the vigilante Spoiler in an effort to "spoil" his plans. After he was presumed dead while on a mission to Iceland with the Suicide Squad, Cluemaster eventually returned to Gotham City, only to learn that Stephanie had seemingly been "killed" at the hands of Black Mask during the War Games storyline. Donning the moniker of The Reformer, Cluemaster tried to publicly accuse Batman of child endangerment.

Years later, after Stephanie returned from faking her death and suited up as Batgirl, Cluemaster was revealed to be the mastermind behind The Reapers, a group of villains that she had been fighting. Cluemaster later resurfaced in the recent Young Justice title, confronting Stephanie and her friends before being handed over to the authorities.

On Batwoman, it appears as if Cluemaster will have a bit of history within Gotham City, particularly one that intersects with Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy). As far as his larger tenure in Gotham City — as well as his relationship with Stephanie, who will be played by Morgan Kohan, fans will have to watch the episode to find out.

