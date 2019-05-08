Batwoman Teaser Released Online

The CW has released a 20-second teaser for Batwoman, the next series set in the Arrowverse and the first new show to be released following the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” next season’s TV crossover event. The teaser says very little about the series itself, revealing only a new look at Ruby Rose in the title role and a brief look at what is likely to be the series’ logo. The Bat-signal also appears. You can check it out in the tweet below.

“Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope,” the series’ official synopsis reads.

Protector of Gotham. #Batwoman is coming soon to The CW! pic.twitter.com/FPmXLXvV19 — Batwoman (@CWBatwoman) May 8, 2019

“She is more fun because she’s a billionaire, she has ladies that love her,” Rose said before the Arrowverse crossover went live. “I think, for the most part, crossover-wise, she’s swaggy. She always knew who she was, but she’s really coming into knowing who she is in the crossover, and with Batwoman as well. It’s not the first time she’s put on the suit.”

The series is expected to premiere at midseason, which would — at least in the minds of man fans — make Batwoman the replacement for Arrow, which is ending after ten episodes next year. The series is expected to air through the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and then end before 2020. A popular theory — and one that was popular before the end of the series was announced last month — is that Oliver Queen will sacrifice himself in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” to save the life of Barry Allen and, in turn, the multiverse. Batwoman is a character with a long history in the comics, and someone who has become increasingly popular since she was reintroduced in the year-long maxiseries 52.

The CW’s fall schedule will be announced at its 2019 Upfront presentation in New York on May 16.

